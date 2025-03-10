Tevogen Bio Files Patent for Innovative T Cell Vaccine Targeting Entire Viral Genome to Combat Mutations

Tevogen Bio files patent for T cell vaccine targeting entire viral genome, enhancing immune response against mutations and viral infections.

Tevogen Bio, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotech company, announced the filing of a new patent for its T cell vaccine designed to stimulate T cell responses against a virus's entire genome, aiming to reduce risks from mutations. Utilizing the company's Tevogen.AI-powered PredicTcell technology, the vaccine targets viral peptides to enhance immune responses, complementing existing treatments under development. Tevogen Bio's approach is currently focused on national security but may later expand to broader applications. CEO Ryan Saadi emphasized the importance of public trust and transparency during vaccine development. The company holds multiple patents related to its technology and is committed to making its therapeutics accessible while addressing significant healthcare challenges.

Potential Positives

Tevogen Bio filed a new patent for its under-development T cell vaccine, demonstrating innovation and a commitment to advancing immunotherapy solutions.

The vaccine targets the entire viral genome, potentially mitigating the risk of mutations that could evade immune detection, positioning Tevogen as a forward-thinking leader in vaccine development.

The company reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, which reinforces the credibility of its product candidates.

Tevogen Bio's leadership emphasizes transparency and public involvement during vaccine development, which may enhance trust among stakeholders and the general public.

Potential Negatives

Potential dependency on raising additional capital, which may not be available on acceptable terms.

Risks associated with uncertainties in clinical trials and potential regulatory hurdles that could impede product development and commercialization.

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements that may not materialize, impacting investor trust and market performance.

FAQ

What is Tevogen Bio's new T cell vaccine designed to do?

It aims to stimulate T cell responses against the entire genome of selected viruses, mitigating the risk of mutations.

How does this vaccine differ from traditional vaccines?

Unlike many vaccines focusing on B cell responses, this vaccine targets T cell responses across the entire viral genome.

What technology powers the vaccine development at Tevogen Bio?

The development utilizes Tevogen.AI-powered PredicTcell technology to identify peptides that stimulate T cell responses.

What are the primary applications of Tevogen Bio's T cell vaccine?

Initially prioritizing national security, it may later expand to broader public health applications against viral infections.

How does Tevogen Bio ensure transparency during vaccine development?

CEO Ryan Saadi emphasizes open dialogue and public involvement to build trust in the vaccine development process.

About Tevogen Bio







Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.





Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer; Tevogen’s plans to expand its efforts in artificial intelligence; Tevogen’s ability to develop additional product candidates; Tevogen’s use of funds from the grant; and the potential receipt of additional future grants. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



