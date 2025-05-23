Tevogen Bio Expands Target Population for TVGN 489 to Include Patients Aged 65 and Older

Tevogen plans to expand TVGN 489's target population to include patients aged 65 and older, enhancing market potential.

Quiver AI Summary

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. announced plans to expand the target population for its treatment TVGN 489 to include patients aged 65 and older, enhancing its market potential in specialty pharmaceuticals. A forecast in October 2024 had estimated the specialty care pipeline's top-line revenue could reach nearly $1 billion in its launch year, with a cumulative five-year revenue of $18 billion to $22 billion. Chief Commercial Officer Sadiq Khan emphasized the company's focus on addressing unmet medical needs amidst the emergence of a new COVID variant. The expanded pipeline will also involve treatments for various cancer patients and others suffering from related conditions. Tevogen will provide updated forecasts to account for this demographic expansion, but notes the inherent risks and uncertainties in executing its business strategy.

Potential Positives

Tevogen is expanding the target population for TVGN 489 to include patients aged 65 and older, broadening the market potential for its specialty pharmaceuticals.

The projected top-line revenue for Tevogen's specialty care pipeline could reach nearly $1 billion in its launch year, with a cumulative five-year estimate ranging between $18 billion and $22 billion.

The announcement coincides with the emergence of a new COVID variant, indicating Tevogen's proactive approach to addressing significant unmet medical needs.

An updated forecast will be provided to reflect the inclusion of the new patient population, showcasing Tevogen's commitment to transparency and responsiveness to market opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions the potential need for Tevogen to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms, indicating financial uncertainty.

It highlights significant risks related to the company's growth strategies, including the possibility of difficulties in managing growth and expanding operations.

The company has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the execution and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials, which could delay or hinder product development.

FAQ

What is the expansion announcement by Tevogen Bio?

Tevogen plans to expand the target population for TVGN 489 to include patients aged 65 and older.

What is the revenue forecast for Tevogen's specialty care pipeline?

The top-line revenue forecast for the specialty care pipeline is projected at nearly $1 billion in its launch year.

What diseases does Tevogen's new pipeline target?

The pipeline targets SARS-CoV-2 infection, including cases in cancer patients and those with rheumatoid arthritis.

Who is Tevogen Bio's Chief Commercial Officer?

Sadiq Khan, MBA, with over three decades of commercial leadership, is the Chief Commercial Officer of Tevogen Bio.

What are forward-looking statements in Tevogen's press release?

Forward-looking statements include expectations about Tevogen's growth, research capabilities, and product development for infectious diseases and cancer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tevogen



(“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:



TVGN



), today announced a planned expansion of TVGN 489’s target population to include patients 65 and older.



As previously reported in October 2024



, the top-line revenue forecast for the specialty care pipeline was projected at nearly $1 billion in its launch year, with a cumulative five-year estimate ranging between $18 billion and $22 billion. This anticipated expansion aims to broaden the market potential of Tevogen’s specialty pharmaceuticals. An updated forecast and the risk adjusted net present value (rNPV) will be provided to reflect the inclusion of the 65+ patient population.





Tevogen Bio’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sadiq Khan, MBA, with over three decades of commercial leadership, including experience at Sanofi-Aventis, commented, “As the U.S. begins reporting cases of the new COVID variant NB.1.8.1, previously identified in China, which is believed to be more contagious, we have prioritized expansion of clinical manufacturing capacity to addressing significant unmet medical needs.”





Supported by Tevogen’s ExacTcell™ platform, the expanded pipeline is outlined below:







TVGN 489:





Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with B cell hematologic cancer





[part of Tevogen Bio Oncology forecast]





Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with other cancers





[part of Tevogen Bio Oncology forecast]





SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients under treatment for rheumatoid arthritis





SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients under treatment for and psoriatic arthritis









Treatment of Long COVID [part of Tevogen Bio Specialty Care forecast]













SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients aged 65 and older [to be added to Tevogen Bio Specialty Care forecast]















TVGN 489:







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.





You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts







Tevogen Bio Communications





T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701





Communications@Tevogen.com



