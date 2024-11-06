Teva sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $4.7B-$5B

Sees FY24 capital expenditures $500M. Sees FY24 free cash flow $1.7B-$2B. Says on track for FY27 targets. Guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TEVA:
- Teva reports Q3 EPS 69c, consensus 66c
- Teva sees FY24 EPS $2.40-$2.50, consensus $2.45
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 04 – November 08, 2024
- Is TEVA a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Teva presents new Tardive Dyskinesia data at Psych Congress
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.