Teva, Sanofi's Phase 2b Trial Of Duvakitug Shows Durable Efficacy In UC & Crohn's

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and Sanofi (SNY) will hold an investor call and webcast today to highlight new Phase 2b maintenance data for Duvakitug. The investigational therapy demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable efficacy in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).

The RELIEVE UCCD long-term extension (LTE) study followed patients who had responded to Duvakitug during the 14-week induction phase. Participants were re-randomized to receive either 450 mg or 900 mg subcutaneous doses every four weeks, for up to 58 weeks of exposure. At week 44, nearly half of patients with UC achieved clinical remission, with higher rates at the 900 mg dose. In CD, more than half of patients on the higher dose achieved endoscopic response, reinforcing Duvakitug's durable efficacy. Consistent benefits were observed across additional endpoints.

Safety outcomes were consistent with the induction phase, confirming Duvakitug's tolerability over extended use. These findings strengthen the rationale for ongoing Phase 3 programs in both UC and CD, which will be critical for regulatory advancement.

Teva and Sanofi emphasized that the data highlight Duvakitug's potential to address long-term treatment needs in inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that affects millions worldwide and often requires lifelong management. TEVA has traded between $12.47 and $37.35 over the past year. The stock closed February 13th, 2026, trading at $33.98, up 0.18%, and is currently trading in the pre-market at $34.76, up 2.31%.

