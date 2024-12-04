News & Insights

Stocks

Teva presents data from SPACE study

December 04, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Teva (TEVA) presented data from its Phase 3 SPACE study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Ajovy for the prevention of episodic migraine in children and adolescent patients aged 6-17 years. The trial showed statistically significant superior efficacy compared to placebo over 12 weeks with a favorable safety profile consistent with that observed in the adult population. SPACE is a multicenter, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of fremanezumab in 237 children and adolescents with episodic migraine aged 6-17 years. The pediatric study participants had been diagnosed with migraine for six months or more, with a history of less than 14 headache days a month. The trial included subgroup analyses by age and by sex. Highlights from the SPACE data showed that over three months fremanezumab achieved: significant reduction in monthly migraine days vs. placebo; significant reduction in monthly headache days vs. placebo; significantly higher number of children achieving a 50% response rate vs. placebo; benefits were similar in both the age subgroups and between boys and girls. Fremanezumab also demonstrated a favorable safety profile, and was well tolerated with no safety signals: proportion of children reporting adverse events was similar between the treatment group vs. placebo. Proportion of patients with serious adverse events and AEs leading to treatment discontinuation was low at 3% and 1% respectively. Teva continues to study the impact of fremanezumab in pediatric patients with chronic migraine and its long-term safety.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TEVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.