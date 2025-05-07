Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +10.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- United States- Other : $109 million compared to the $110.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $110.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe- AJOVY : $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE : $10 million versus $10.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.

: $10 million versus $10.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products : $468 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $468 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE : $42 million compared to the $43.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year.

: $42 million compared to the $43.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Generic products : $989 million versus $991.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $989 million versus $991.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Other : $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46.8%.

: $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46.8%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products : $55 million compared to the $60.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.

: $55 million compared to the $60.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Other : $61 million versus $94.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.

: $61 million versus $94.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change. Geographic Revenue- United States : $1.91 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Revenue- COPAXONE- Total : $106 million versus $84.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $106 million versus $84.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $130 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned +18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

