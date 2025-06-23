Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Presents Final Analysis of PEARL Study Demonstrating Sustained Effectiveness of AJOVY in Migraine Prevention at EAN 2025 Congress

The PEARL study confirms fremanezumab's long-term effectiveness and safety in migraine prevention over two years.

Quiver AI Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the final analysis of the PEARL Phase 4 study at the European Academy of Neurology Congress 2025, confirming that AJOVY (fremanezumab) is effective in preventing migraines over a two-year period. The study showed that over 66% of patients with episodic migraine and 51.6% with chronic migraine experienced a significant reduction in migraine days after six months of treatment, with high adherence rates of nearly 90%. The findings also highlighted the favourable safety profile of fremanezumab, which aligns with previous research, demonstrating its value in clinical practice. Researchers emphasized the importance of real-world studies in enhancing understanding and improving treatment of migraines, which are a leading cause of global disability.

Potential Positives

Final analysis of the PEARL study confirms the sustained effectiveness of fremanezumab in migraine prevention over a two-year period.

High injection adherence rates (~90%) and over 75% of participants completed the study duration, indicating strong patient engagement and treatment compliance.

The study's results support the safety and tolerability of fremanezumab, aligning with its previously established safety profile.

The findings underscore the significance of CGRP-pathway therapies for improving patient outcomes in a population heavily impacted by migraines, which is the second leading cause of disability worldwide.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What were the main findings of the PEARL study?

The PEARL study confirmed the sustained effectiveness of fremanezumab in reducing migraine frequency, duration, and severity over two years.

What is AJOVY and how does it work?

AJOVY (fremanezumab) is a monoclonal antibody targeting the CGRP pathway, used for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine.

How effective was fremanezumab in the study?

Over 66% of patients with episodic migraine and 51.6% with chronic migraine achieved a ≥50% reduction in Monthly Migraine Days.

What were the injection adherence rates during the study?

Injection adherence rates remained high at approximately 90% throughout the PEARL study duration.

What is the significance of the PEARL study results?

The results highlight the long-term effectiveness and safety profile of fremanezumab, supporting its use in migraine prevention.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that the final analysis of the pan-European PEARL Phase 4 migraine prevention study showed that AJOVY (fremanezumab), an anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibody, delivered sustained effectiveness over a two-year period in reducing frequency, duration and severity of migraine attacks in patients with chronic and episodic migraine.



1







The final data was presented at the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN 2025) congress in Helsinki confirming that primary and secondary endpoints had been met.



1



Investigators concluded that the findings underscore the sustained effectiveness and the robust injection adherence rates to long-term fremanezumab treatment in migraine prevention.



1







“Over the last two years, we have observed the benefit of fremanezumab for sustained migraine prevention and its positive impact on patient outcomes,” says Messoud Ashina, Professor and Director of the Human Migraine Research Unit, the Danish Headache Center and Department of Neurology. “The PEARL study has provided valuable insight, not only





into the pivotal role that fremanezumab can play in migraine prevention, but also in the importance of real-world studies in helping build our knowledge and shape clinical practice.”





PEARL, a 24-month real-world observational study assessed the impact of fremanezumab for migraine prevention in 1,140 patients, predominantly female (87.25%) with 33.1% living with episodic migraine (EM), and 66.9% with chronic migraine (CM). The final study showed





that over 66% of patients with EM and 51.6% with CM who had achieved the primary endpoint of a ≥50% reduction in Monthly Migraine Days (MMD) during the first 6 months of treatment benefitted from sustained migraine prevention for over 24 months. Injection adherence rates remained high throughout (~90%) the study, with over 75% (854/1129) of participants completing the study duration.



1







The investigators also noted the favourable long-term safety and tolerability of fremanezumab that was consistent with its known safety profile from previous PEARL interim analyses and randomised controlled trials, supporting its continued clinical use for migraine prevention.



2







“The final analysis of the PEARL real-world study reaffirms the long-term effectiveness and safety profile of fremanezumab in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine,” said Pinar Kokturk, M.D., Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs Europe at Teva. “These data provide valuable real-world evidence supporting fremanezumab’s sustained clinical benefit, particularly in a population burdened by high disease impact and a need for preventive therapy. With migraine being the second leading cause of disability worldwide,



3



the recognition of CGRP-pathway therapies by health authorities is critical for improving patient outcomes.”







PEARL (Pan-European Real-World study), a two-year prospective, observational Phase IV study is investigating the effectiveness of AJOVY® (fremanezumab) in 1140 patients with chronic or episodic migraine. Fremanezumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody (mAb) that selectively targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) pathway. Of the 1140 participants enrolled, 1129 were included in the effectiveness analysis (EM, 33.1%; CM, 66.9%; 87.2% female). Eligible participants were adults with EM or CM receiving fremanezumab for migraine prevention, who maintained a daily headache diary prior to and throughout the study period. The primary endpoint was the proportion of participants with >=50% reduction in monthly migraine days (MMD) during the 6-month period after fremanezumab initiation. Secondary endpoints across Months 1–24 included mean change from baseline in MMD, and treatment adherence (participants who took their prescribed dose within ±5 days of the scheduled monthly/quarterly dosing regimen, per injection) and persistence.







About AJOVY







®







(fremanezumab-vfrm) injection







AJOVY is indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month. AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single dose injection in a pre-filled syringe or, in some countries, in a pre-filled pen. Two dosing options are available: 225 mg once monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection (monthly





dosing), or 675 mg every three months (quarterly dosing), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections. AJOVY can be administered either by a health care professional or at home by a patient or caregiver. No starting dose is required to begin treatment.







Information for Europe about AJOVY can be found









here









.









About Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit



www.tevapharm.com



.







This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize AJOVY (fremanezumab) for the prevention of chronic or episodic migraine; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







