Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Plans $2 Billion Senior Notes Offering to Finance Debt Tender Offers

Teva plans to issue $2 billion in senior notes for refinancing existing debt and associated expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced its plan to issue $2 billion in senior notes through its finance subsidiaries, specifically Teva Finance II, III, and IV, which will offer both EUR- and USD-denominated notes. The issuance depends on market conditions, and Teva intends to use the proceeds mainly to fund tender offers for the repurchase of specific outstanding senior notes, as well as to cover related fees and repay other debts. The notes will be unsecured obligations guaranteed by Teva and will be offered under an existing registration statement with the SEC. The press release emphasizes that it does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities and points to various restrictions regarding who may invest in these notes depending on jurisdictional laws.

Potential Positives

Teva plans to issue $2 billion in senior notes, which indicates a proactive approach to managing its capital structure and refinancing existing debt.

The proceeds will be used to fund tender offers for several outstanding notes, which may improve Teva's financial health by reducing debt obligations.

The offering strengthens Teva's balance sheet by providing additional access to capital, which could be crucial for future investments and operational stability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $2 billion offering of senior notes indicates the company's significant level of indebtedness, which may be viewed negatively by investors concerned about financial stability.

The use of proceeds primarily for repurchasing existing debt raises concerns about the company's ability to generate new capital or invest in growth opportunities, potentially reflecting underlying financial challenges.

The potential risk of further credit rating downgrades highlighted in the cautionary notes may alarm investors and stakeholders regarding Teva's financial health and market position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Teva's $2 billion senior notes issuance?

Teva aims to fund tender offers for its existing senior notes and repay outstanding debt.

How will the senior notes be issued?

The senior notes will be issued through special purpose finance subsidiaries in both EUR and USD denominations.

What types of notes is Teva offering?

Teva is offering EUR-denominated Senior Notes and USD-denominated Senior Notes.

Where can investors find the prospectus for the notes?

The prospectus is available on the SEC website or can be obtained from designated financial institutions.

Are the notes secured or unsecured?

The notes will be unsecured senior obligations guaranteed on a senior basis by Teva.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TEVA Insider Trading Activity

$TEVA insiders have traded $TEVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO MIGNONE sold 286,000 shares for an estimated $6,294,030

MARK SABAG (See "Remarks") sold 337,915 shares for an estimated $6,097,304

RICHARD DANIELL (Exec. VP, European Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 273,583 shares for an estimated $4,345,473 .

. ERIC A HUGHES (See "Remarks") has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,151 shares for an estimated $767,057 .

. RICHARD D FRANCIS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,773 shares for an estimated $375,533 .

. CHRISTINE FOX (EVP, Head of U.S. Commercial) sold 19,388 shares for an estimated $327,085

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $TEVA stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEVA forecast page.

$TEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 12/18/2024

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“



Teva



”) announced today its intention to issue $2,000,000,000 (equivalent) of senior notes through its special purpose finance subsidiaries. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. (“



Teva Finance II



”) intends to offer EUR-denominated Senior Notes (the “



Euro





Notes



”) and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (“



Teva





Finance





III



”) and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands IV B.V. (“



Teva Finance IV



” and, together with Teva Finance II and Teva Finance III, the “



Issuers



”) intend to offer USD-denominated Senior Notes (the “



USD Notes



” and, together with the Euro Notes, the “



Notes



”).





The offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions. Teva expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the announced tender offers to purchase, for cash, its USD 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026, USD 4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, EUR 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, USD 7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, EUR 7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029 and USD 8.125% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2031 for a maximum combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) of up to $2,000,000,000 (equivalent), (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and (iii) to the extent of any remaining proceeds, the repayment of outstanding debt upon maturity, tender offer or earlier redemption. Net proceeds may be temporarily invested pending application for their stated purpose. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the tender offer notes. The tender offers are being made solely by the offer to purchase dated May 19, 2025.





The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Issuers and will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by Teva.





The offering and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to our effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including our base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) on February 7, 2025. The offering of these Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which have been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus along with other documents that Teva has filed with the SEC and that are incorporated by reference into the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for more complete information about Teva and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at



http://www.sec.gov.



Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BNP PARIBAS, 16, boulevard des Italiens, 75009 Paris, France, Attention: High Yield Desk (email:



dl.syndsupportbonds@uk.bnpparibas.com);



BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, United States of America, Attention: Syndicate Desk (email:





DL.US.Debt.Syndicate.Support@us.bnpparibas.com





); BofA Securities Europe SA, 51 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France, Attention: High Yield Syndicate Desk (Tel: +33 18 770 0000, email:





levfin_hy_paris@bofa.com





); BofA Securities, NC1-004-03- 43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email: at



dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;



HSBC Continental Europe, 38, avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France, Attention: DAJ Global Banking, email:



transaction.management@hsbcib.com;



HSBC Bank plc, 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom, Attention: Head of DCM Legal, email:



transaction.management@hsbcib.com;



Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Divisione IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, Via Manzoni, 4 – 20121, Milan, Italy, Attention: DCM HY Intesa Sanpaolo, email:



IMI-DCM.HY@intesasanpaolo.com;



or J.P. Morgan SE, Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Attention: Head of EMEA Capital Markets Group, email:



Head_of_EMEA_DCMG@jpmorgan.com.







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.







About





Teva







Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: completion of the offering of senior notes and tender offer for certain outstanding notes; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, and may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements,” and other filings with the SEC, which are available at



www.sec.gov.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.





It may be unlawful to distribute this press release in certain jurisdictions. This press release is not for distribution in Canada, Japan or Australia. The information in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan or Australia.





The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“



EEA



”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “



MiFID





II



”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended, the “



Insurance Distribution Directive



”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “



PRIIPs





Regulation



”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.





The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investors in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“



EUWA



”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended (the “



FSMA



”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the “



UK PRIIPs Regulation



”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.





Promotion of the Notes in the United Kingdom is restricted by the FSMA, and accordingly, the Notes are not being promoted to the general public in the United Kingdom. This announcement is for distribution only to, and is only directed at, persons who (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “



Order



”), (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom they may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any notes may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “



relevant





persons



”). The Notes will only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by anyone who is not a relevant person.





The notes have not, may not and will not be offered, sold or delivered in the Netherlands, other than to qualified investors (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129).





The Notes have not, may not and will not be offered, sold or delivered in Israel, other than to persons who qualify as one of the types of investors listed in the First Addendum to the Israeli Securities Law, subject to and in accordance with the requirements set forth in the First Addendum to the Israeli Securities Law.







Teva Media





Inquiries:











TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com











Teva





Investor





Relations





Inquires











TevaIR@Tevapharm.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.