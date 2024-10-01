Teva Pharma Launches Octreotide Acetate For Injectable Suspension - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced the launch of the first and only generic version of Sandostatin LAR Depot, in the United States. Octreotide acetate for injectable suspension, or the generic version of Sandostatin LAR Depot, is indicated to treat acromegaly and severe diarrhea for carcinoid syndrome.

"With today's launch of octreotide acetate for injectable suspension, Teva is providing patients a new option for this important treatment," said Ernie Richardsen, SVP U.S. Commercial Generics.

The company noted that Sandostatin LAR Depot had annual sales of $826 million as of July 2024.

