News & Insights

BioTech
TEVA

Teva Pharma Launches Octreotide Acetate For Injectable Suspension - Quick Facts

October 01, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), announced the launch of the first and only generic version of Sandostatin LAR Depot, in the United States. Octreotide acetate for injectable suspension, or the generic version of Sandostatin LAR Depot, is indicated to treat acromegaly and severe diarrhea for carcinoid syndrome.

"With today's launch of octreotide acetate for injectable suspension, Teva is providing patients a new option for this important treatment," said Ernie Richardsen, SVP U.S. Commercial Generics.

The company noted that Sandostatin LAR Depot had annual sales of $826 million as of July 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.