Teva Pharma Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.2 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenues of $17.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Teva of $214 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $139 million or $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.52 per share, compared to $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 5 percent to $3.89 billion from $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 2 percent in local currency terms.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.46 per share on revenues of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.