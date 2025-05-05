Markets
ALVO

Teva Pharma, Alvotech Announce FDA Approval For SELARSDI

May 05, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and Alvotech (ALVO) announced the FDA has approved SELARSDI injection as interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara or ustekinumab. As of April 30, 2025, SELARSDI is available and interchangeable in all presentations matching the reference product, including the treatment of adults and pediatric psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis, as well as Crohns disease, and ulcerative colitis.

In August 2020, Teva and Alvotech entered into a partnership for the commercialization of five Alvotech biosimilar product candidates, and in July 2023, the partnership was extended to include two additional biosimilars and new presentations of two previously partnered products. Alvotech manages development and manufacturing, while Teva is responsible for the exclusive commercialization in the U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO
TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.