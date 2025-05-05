Teva Pharma, Alvotech Announce FDA Approval For SELARSDI

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and Alvotech (ALVO) announced the FDA has approved SELARSDI injection as interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara or ustekinumab. As of April 30, 2025, SELARSDI is available and interchangeable in all presentations matching the reference product, including the treatment of adults and pediatric psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis, as well as Crohns disease, and ulcerative colitis.

In August 2020, Teva and Alvotech entered into a partnership for the commercialization of five Alvotech biosimilar product candidates, and in July 2023, the partnership was extended to include two additional biosimilars and new presentations of two previously partnered products. Alvotech manages development and manufacturing, while Teva is responsible for the exclusive commercialization in the U.S.

