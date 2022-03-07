Markets
Teva Launches First Generic Version Of Revlimid In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced Monday the launch of a first generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, in the United States.

Teva's Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

The launch of the first generic version of Revlimid in the U.S. provides patients with another important treatment option for these extremely challenging conditions. Revlimid had annual sales of $2.3 billion as of December 2021, according to IQVIA data.

