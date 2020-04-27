Teva Launches Autoinjector For AJOVY Injection In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said Monday that the autoinjector device for AJOVY or fremanezumab-vfrm injection is now available in the U.S. The list price for the AJOVY autoinjector is $603.20.

In addition to the U.S., the AJOVY autoinjector is currently available in Germany and should soon be available in other select European markets.

AJOVY is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults and is the only anti-CGRP or calcitonin gene-related peptide preventive migraine treatment with quarterly (675 mg) and monthly (225 mg) subcutaneous dosing options.

The company noted that the autoinjector also has several features that make it easy-to-use including a button-free, push-down mechanism; audible cues that signal progress of administration; and, a window that displays when the dose has been delivered. Additionally, the autoinjector is for one-time use only and locks after use.

