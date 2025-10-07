Tetra Technologies (TTI) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tetra Technologies (TTI) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $5.83. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Tetra Technologies’ shares rallied on the last trading day, supported by a major upgrade in its Arkansas bromine and lithium resources. The recent feasibility study showed a 173% increase in bromine and a 163% rise in lithium, alongside new magnesium and manganese discoveries. With added royalties from its lithium partnership and growth-focused plans, TTI’s outlook remains strong and momentum could persist.

This oil and gas services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $144.4 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tetra Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Tetra Technologies is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Schlumberger (SLB), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $34.59. SLB has returned -4.4% in the past month.

Schlumberger's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $0.68. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -23.6%. Schlumberger currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

