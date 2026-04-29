TETRA Technologies, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.31 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $4.04 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TETRA Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.80 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $156.25 million from $157.14 million last year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.31 Mln. vs. $4.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $156.25 Mln vs. $157.14 Mln last year.

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