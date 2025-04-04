Tetra Tech Wins Architect-Engineer Services Contract From USACE

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District, to offer architect-engineer services. The contract is capped at $46 million.



Per the three-year, multiple-award deal, TTEK’s technical experts will deliver engineering and design solutions for a wide range of important projects. This includes improving roads, buildings and military sites, upgrading coastal and port areas, and checking the safety of dams and levees. The company will also focus on inland flood control systems and will offer emergency support for flood and earthquake response efforts.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In March 2025, TTEK secured a contract from United Utilities for the management of flooding and control of stormwater overflows in the United Kingdom. In the same month, the company and its joint venture partner secured three $416 million contracts from USACE, Honolulu District, to offer technical services for facilities and sites across the Indo-Pacific region.



In October 2024, it secured a $249 million contract from the USACE Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.



In September 2024, TTEK secured a $39.3 million contract from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The deal involves the company supporting USAID’s Engendering Industries program.

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 22.3% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 11.5% decline.



Tetra Tech is grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise the company’s financial obligations and drain its profitability. However, TTEK remains focused on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services.

