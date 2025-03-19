Tetra Tech Wins $416M Civil Engineering Contracts From USACE

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK and its joint venture partner have secured three $416 million contracts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District to offer technical services for facilities and sites across the Indo-Pacific region.



Per the five-year, multiple-award deals, TTEK’s scientists and engineers will deliver civil works, military base infrastructure and planning projects. This includes advanced computer modeling and engineering design services to support master planning, area development plans and technical specifications for resilient and efficient infrastructure.



They will also conduct detailed facility assessments to ensure optimal functionality and performance. TTEK will focus on optimizing water resources infrastructure and developing integrated water resource management plans to enhance sustainability.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In October 2024, it secured a $249 million contract from the USACE Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.



In September 2024, TTEK secured a $39.3 million contract from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The deal involves the company supporting USAID’s Engendering Industries program.



In July 2024, the company received a $73 million deal from the USAID to enhance the availability of cost-effective and dependable electricity across 18 nations in West Africa. Also, in March 2024, it secured a $375 million multiple-award contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Per the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will offer environmental restoration and compliance services at NASA facilities across the United States.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 18% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 8.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech is grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise the company’s financial obligations and drain its profitability. However, TTEK remains focused on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services.

