Tetra Tech Wins $248M Architect Engineering Contract From USACE

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently secured a $248 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Europe District, to offer architect-engineer (A-E) services for U.S. military bases in the EUCOM region.



Per the five-year, multiple-award deal, TTEK’s engineers and technical specialists will deliver multidisciplinary A-E design services. This includes conceptual and detailed design, planning and studying, 3D modeling and a range of engineering services. These services will support important military infrastructure and facilities such as utility systems, air bases, barracks, hospitals, family housing and other operational sites across eight countries in Europe.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In April, the company secured a contract from USACE, Los Angeles District, to offer A-E services.



In March 2025, TTEK secured a contract from United Utilities for the management of flooding and control of stormwater overflows in the United Kingdom. In the same month, the company and its joint venture partner secured three $416 million contracts from USACE, Honolulu District, to offer technical services for facilities and sites across the Indo-Pacific region.



In October 2024, it secured a $249 million contract from the USACE Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech is benefiting from its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services. Its Government Services Group unit is benefiting from higher international development and advanced water treatment work.



Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have risen 24.3% in the past three months compared with the industry‘s 17.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Escalating selling, general and administrative expenses, due to rising marketing costs, are likely to affect TTEK’s margins in the quarters ahead. Also, given the company’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.

