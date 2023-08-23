Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Flotation Energy Offshore Wind Project

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a $22 million (AUD) contract from Flotation Energy to ascertain marine environmental conditions to support the development of the Seadragon offshore wind project in Victoria, Australia. The contract is for three years.



As part of the agreement, Tetra Tech will conduct baseline surveys to determine the presence of marine mammals, birds, fish, benthic and coastal processes and ascertain their conditions in the proposed wind farm location. In order to detect the presence of marine mammals, biologging, and satellite tagging, the company’s marine scientists will collect data using visual and digital aerial surveys and passive acoustic monitoring.



The project will be managed collaboratively by Tetra Tech’s RPS operations in Australia and its scientific and academic partners, including JASCO Applied Sciences, Deakin University, and CSIRO, Australia’s national science organization.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price

Tetra Tech, Inc. price | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of contracts, which are expected to drive its growth. In June, the company secured a £60-million (around $75.20 million) single-award contract from Scotland’s publicly owned water utility, Scottish Water, to provide extensive water asset management services.



In May 2023, TTEK secured a five-year, single-award, $48 million contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development Ethiopia Mission to develop a comprehensive learning platform that would help monitor data and make informed programming decisions through predictive analytics.



In March 2023, Tetra Tech secured a five-year, $105 million Blanket Purchase Agreement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water to restore and protect watersheds and water bodies across the United States.

Tetra Tech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked Industrial companies are as follows:



Graham Corporation GHM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 243.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Graham has an estimated earnings growth rate of 400% for the current fiscal year. The stock has rallied 67.2% so far this year.



Flowserve Corporation FLS is also a #1 Ranked player. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.1% for the current year. The stock has jumped 22.3% so far this year.

