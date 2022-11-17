Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Climate Adaptation Contract From USAID

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a single-award contract for $38 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the expansion of strategic climate adaptation and resilience programming worldwide.



As part of the five-year flagship global Climate Adaptation Support Activity, TTEK will design forward-looking adaptation and resilience programs worldwide to help USAID in achieving its Climate Strategy goals.



Under the terms of the agreement, Tetra Tech’s climate and disaster risk reduction experts will develop and apply predictive climate models, incorporating socioeconomic data, to identify disaster risk reduction strategies and climate change adaptation options in agriculture, water and energy, among other sectors.

In September, Tetra Tech secured a technical assistance contract from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency to support Mexico’s civil aviation program. The project was aimed at improving aviation performance, operations and safety as part of Mexico’s multi-year National Infrastructure Program.



Previously, TTEK had won a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, to provide comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services to assess and remediate hazardous and contaminated sites in California, Nevada and Arizona.

