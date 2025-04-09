Tetra Tech Secures Extended Multiple-Award OASIS+ Contract From GSA

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured an extended One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS+) contract for broad service areas from the Government Services Administration (GSA). Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



Per the five-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract, TTEK has been chosen for various technical service areas to support federal agencies. These include management, research, engineering, environmental, facilities, intelligence and logistics services. This extended contract builds on Tetra Tech’s success under the previous OASIS contract. The company earned more than $725 million in project awards across three service areas.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In April, the company secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Los Angeles District, to offer architect-engineer services.



In March 2025, TTEK secured a contract from United Utilities for the management of flooding and control of stormwater overflows in the United Kingdom. In the same month, the company and its joint venture partner secured three $416 million contracts from USACE, Honolulu District, to offer technical services for facilities and sites across the Indo-Pacific region.



In October 2024, it secured a $249 million contract from the USACE Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 27.1% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 20.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech is grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise the company’s financial obligations and drain its profitability. However, TTEK remains focused on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



DNOW Inc. DNOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DNOW delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings has increased 10.3%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DOV’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.3%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days.

