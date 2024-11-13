News & Insights

Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Q4 EPS Rises

November 13, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, up 75 percent from last year's $0.20 per share.

On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $0.38 per share versus $0.33 per share in previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Net revenue rose 8 percent, to $1.14 billion from $1.06 billion in prior year quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings of $0.32 to $0.34 per share for the first quarter, and $1.40 to $1.50 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Meanwhile, analysts estimate earnings of $0.34 per share for the first quarter, and $1.50 per share for the full year 2025.

The company sees revenue of $1.090 to $1.150 billion for the first quarter, and $4.565 to $4.765 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

Whereas, analysts expect revenue of $1.09 billion for the first quarter, and $4.66 billion for the full year 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTEK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.