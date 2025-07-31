Tetra Tech Q3 Operating Income Increases; Hikes Dividend

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) reported that its operating income for the third quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased to $164.99 million from $128.63 million last year. On a per share basis, net income was $0.43 compared to $0.32 last year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings, excluding USAID / DOS, was $0.41 compared to $0.28 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue, excluding USAID / DOS, rose to $1.264 billion from $1.150 billion last year.

On July 28, 2025, Tetra Tech's Board approved quarterly dividend at an amount of $0.065 per share, a 12% increase year-over-year, payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15,2025.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and earnings per share to range from $0.38 to $0.43. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share and revenues of $1.12 billion for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2025, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $4.454 billion to $4.554 billion and adjusted earnings per share guidance to range from $1.49 to $1.54. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2025 earnings of $1.47 per share on annual revenues of $4.58 billion.

