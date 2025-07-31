Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Q3 Operating Income Increases; Hikes Dividend

July 31, 2025 — 12:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) reported that its operating income for the third quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased to $164.99 million from $128.63 million last year. On a per share basis, net income was $0.43 compared to $0.32 last year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings, excluding USAID / DOS, was $0.41 compared to $0.28 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue, excluding USAID / DOS, rose to $1.264 billion from $1.150 billion last year.

On July 28, 2025, Tetra Tech's Board approved quarterly dividend at an amount of $0.065 per share, a 12% increase year-over-year, payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15,2025.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and earnings per share to range from $0.38 to $0.43. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share and revenues of $1.12 billion for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2025, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $4.454 billion to $4.554 billion and adjusted earnings per share guidance to range from $1.49 to $1.54. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2025 earnings of $1.47 per share on annual revenues of $4.58 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTEK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.