Tetra Tech Inc Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.4 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $76.4 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.103 billion from $1.052 billion last year.

