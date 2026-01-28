Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Inc Announces Advance In Q1 Income

January 28, 2026 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings were $0.40 per share. This compares with $0.00 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.8% to $1.21 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-EPS: $0.40. vs. $0.00. last year. -Revenue: $1.21 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech is increasing the full-year guidance for net revenue to range from $4.15 billion to $4.30 billion and adjusted EPS to range from $1.46 to $1.56. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $975 million to $1.025 billion and EPS to range from $0.30 to $0.33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTEK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.