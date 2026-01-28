Tetra Tech Inc Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings were $0.40 per share. This compares with $0.00 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.8% to $1.21 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-EPS: $0.40. vs. $0.00. last year. -Revenue: $1.21 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech is increasing the full-year guidance for net revenue to range from $4.15 billion to $4.30 billion and adjusted EPS to range from $1.46 to $1.56. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech expects net revenue to range from $975 million to $1.025 billion and EPS to range from $0.30 to $0.33.

