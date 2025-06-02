Bitcoin Magazine



Tether Group & Bitfinex Transferred 25,812 BTC to Jack Mallers’ Twenty One Capital

Today, Tether Group and Bitfinex have transferred a combined 25,812.22 BTC to support their investment in Twenty One Capital, a newly formed Bitcoin-native company set to go public through a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners (Nasdaq: CEP).

Tether moved 14,000 BTC to an address of Twenty One Capital (XXI) and previously transferred 4,812.22 BTC to another address of Twenty One Capital as part of their investment in the company.

Bitfinex, in parallel, has sent 7,000 BTC to an address of Twenty One Capital, also as part of its investment.

These Bitcoin transfers come a little over a month after Twenty One Capital and CEP announced that it was raising $585 million in additional capital at the closing of the business combination. The raise was to feature $385 million in convertible senior secured notes and $200 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing, with proceeds expected to be used for further Bitcoin purchases and general corporate purposes. Once finalized, the company anticipates launching with over 42,000 BTC, positioning it as the third-largest Bitcoin treasury in the world.

“Markets need reliable money to measure value and allocate capital efficiently,” said the Co-Founder and CEO of Twenty One Jack Mallers. “We believe that Bitcoin is the answer, and Twenty One is how we bring that answer to public markets. Our mission is simple: to become the most successful company in Bitcoin, the most valuable financial opportunity of our time. We’re not here to beat the market, we’re here to build a new one. A public stock, built by Bitcoiners, for Bitcoiners.”

The announcement comes just days after Mallers announced a new Bitcoin backed loan platform at Strike during the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas. The system will offer interest rates between 9-13%, allowing clients to borrow between $10,000 and $1 billion using Bitcoin as collateral.

“All these professional economists, they are like Bitcoin is risky and volatile,” stated Mallers. “No it’s not. This is the magnificent 7 one year volatility and the orange one in the middle is Bitcoin. It’s no more risky and volatile. It’s a little bit more volatile than Apple, but is far less more volatile than Tesla.”

“Life is short,” commented Jack. “Take the trip, but with bitcoin you just get to take a better one.”

