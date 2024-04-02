Tether Grants BTCPay Server $100,000 To Continue Working On Enabling Anyone To Accept Bitcoin

Today, stablecoin issuer Tether announced a significant award of $100,000 to the BTCPay Server Foundation that underscores Tether's strong backing for the Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) movement, emphasizing its commitment to advancing digital payment solutions, the company stated.

"Our grant to the BTCPay Server Foundation is a testament of Tether's commitment to the open-source community and our belief in the transformative power of technology,” stated Tether CEOCPaolo Ardoino. "By supporting the BTCPay Server Foundation, we are investing in the future of digital payments and empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of users around the globe."

The BTCPay Server Foundation is renowned for its open-source payment processor software, utilized and customized by numerous merchants and businesses globally to accept Bitcoin and USDt payments on Liquid. Tether's grant to the foundation reflects its acknowledgment of FOSS's pivotal role in driving technological progress and democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies.

"I'm thankful to Tether for recognizing BTCPay Server's significance as a Bitcoin FOSS project and for its generous grant," said Bitcoin Core Contributor and founding member of BTCPay Server, R0ckstar Dev. "This contribution greatly empowers us to concentrate on our mission: enabling anyone to accept Bitcoin, unhindered by geographic, political, or financial barriers."

Tether stated that his partnership signifies yet another achievement in the company's efforts to bolster and enhance the FOSS community, and it showcases its strategic vision and dedication to fostering a digital future that is more "inclusive and equitable."

