Testing New Pricing Models for RIAs

Many RIAs are testing out new pricing models and moving away from the traditional practice of taking a cut of assets under management especially for placements into alternative investments. In a piece for AdvisorHub, Suman Bhattacharyya covers some examples.

Overall, there is increasing pushback from clients about paying management fees especially when the market is falling. Additionally, these annual fees can compound over time and become a significant amount especially for long-term clients.

These concerns are magnified in years with lower or negative returns. Some advisors are choosing to take a cut on performance, between 10% and 20%, to align clients and advisors’ interests. Others are moving to a fixed-fee model which means either billing by the hour, charging a subscription or a fee per project.

According to some, 2022 which saw negative returns for stocks and bonds is simply accelerating what had been a developing trend. Despite these changes, 82% of revenue for RIAs come from fees on total assets under management.

Therefore, RIAs reliant on these fees for their business should consider alternative models or at least prepare for conversations with clients about the matter.

Finsum: The vast majority of RIAs are reliant on fees generated by total assets under management. However, many clients are electing to move away from this model.

