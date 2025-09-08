From Test Flights to e-Fuels: Decoding Boeing's SAF Initiatives

As industries across the board race toward a carbon-neutral era, the global aviation industry, with its aspiration to achieve full decarbonization by 2050, has been driving the demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Being a prominent leader in this industry, The Boeing Company ( BA ) thus has been playing a crucial role in making SAF a reality.

In particular, commercial aviation, responsible for 2-3% of global CO??? emissions, is facing growing pressure to adopt cleaner fuels. However, although SAF offers up to 80% lifecycle emission reduction without aircraft modifications, its production remains below 1% of global jet fuel demand.

Boeing has spearheaded efforts to bridge this gap for over a decade. In 2008, it conducted the world’s first commercial SAF test flight with Virgin Atlantic and GE Aviation. A decade later, its ecoDemonstrator program performed the first commercial flight using 100% SAF on a 777 Freighter with FedEx.

In 2023, Boeing partnered with NASA and United Airlines to study how SAF affects contrails and non-carbon emissions. The following year, it agreed to purchase 9.4 million gallons of blended SAF — its largest annual commitment to date.

Most recently, in January 2025, Boeing partnered with Norway’s Norsk e-Fuel to develop one of Europe’s first large-scale e-SAF production facilities, accelerating the availability of electro-fuels and supporting deeper decarbonization of aviation.

Looking ahead, Boeing’s commitment includes ensuring that all its new aircraft are 100% SAF-capable by 2030. This, along with its aforementioned initiatives, underscores the jet maker’s critical role in making SAF a cornerstone of aviation’s sustainable future.

Other Stocks to Watch

With SAF being a critical driver of future commercial aviation, apart from Boeing, other aerospace stocks like Airbus ( EADSY ) and Embraer ( ERJ ) are also undertaking significant SAF-related initiatives and thus warrant a look.

Notably, all Airbus aircraft are currently capable of flying on a maximum 50% blend of SAF and conventional fuel. By 2030, all Airbus aircraft and helicopters are projected to be capable of flying with up to 100% SAF. In March 2025, Airbus took a significant step toward scaling the adoption of SAF by testing a new “Book and Claim” approach to boost both supply and demand for SAF worldwide.

On the other hand, Embraer’s E2 family of aircraft is certified to fly with blends of up to 50% SAF and is currently in the process of being fully certified to fly on 100%. ERJ has been using SAF in operations since 2021 and aims to reach at least 25% by 2040. In June 2024, Embraer agreed with Ann Arbor to increase its uptake of SAF at Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida to one load per week.

The Zacks Rundown for BA

Shares of Boeing have risen 40.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BA is currently trading at a forward 12-month sales multiple of 1.86, which is a discount compared to the industry average of 2.25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s near-term earnings suggests a mixed movement over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.