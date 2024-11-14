Tesmec S.p.A. Releases Interim Management Report

Tesmec S.p.A. (IT:TES) has released an update.

Tesmec S.p.A., a leader in infrastructure technology for electricity, data, and materials transport, has released its Consolidated Interim Management Report as of September 30, 2024. The company, listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN, aims to strengthen its role as a solution provider in energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

