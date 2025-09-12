Tesla's U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low... How Bad Could It Get?

Shares of automotive giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed just under $350 on Wednesday, continuing a lackluster couple of sessions. The stock looks tired and is essentially flat since May despite a breakout from its pennant pattern last month.

For the bulls, the repeated failures to punch through $360 are starting to add up and become a weight around the stock's neck. That level has acted as stiff resistance several times over the past few months, and every rejection chips away at confidence.

Frustration is mounting, and the latest reports on Tesla's U.S. market share will do little to ease concerns.

For a stock still valued at close to 200x earnings, what was looking likely to be a strong end to the year is now a bit of a pipedream. Investors are wondering: is there still an opportunity here, or is it time to head for the exit?

Market Share Slide Raises Red Flags

A research report from earlier this week is causing much concern. According to Cox Automotive, Tesla's U.S. market share dropped to 38% in August, slipping below the 40% mark for the first time since 2017. That represents an eight-year low for a company that once dominated over 80% of the market.

While Tesla has built its brand on being the leader in electric vehicles (EVs), rivals are rapidly gaining ground with fresh lineups while Tesla's models begin to show their age.

The broader industry is still expanding, with analysts expecting U.S. EV sales to rise through September. But with federal tax credits expiring at the end of the month, that tailwind could quickly fade.

For Tesla, which has already had to cut prices in China to defend its position against competition, the risk is that additional headwinds like this will only continue to erode its margins and profit.

Adding to the unease, the company's highly anticipated robotaxi launch seems to have fallen flat. A limited rollout in Austin over the summer was far from the sweeping disruption many had expected. Optimism has cooled, and with full self-driving still far from regulatory approval, Tesla no longer looks like the runaway leader in autonomy.

The monthly numbers' doom and gloom weigh heavily on sentiment, and that's dangerous for a company with Tesla's valuation.

Technical Picture Looks Fragile

From a technical perspective, Tesla's stock is now walking a tightrope. The repeated failures at $360, returning to before the summer, are setting up a scenario where buyers just want to throw in the towel. If that happens, a selloff back toward $320 looks likely, with the rising uptrend from April acting as the first line of defense.

However, should that fail, $300 comes into play, and at that point, all bets could be off. Given that this stock has always built its rallies on the promise of tomorrow being better than today, its track record shows it can sink like a stone if the bears take control.

In other words, Tesla badly needs a fresh catalyst. Without positive news, whether in the form of stronger sales, regulatory wins for self-driving, or a significant product update, the risk is skewed toward a deeper pullback. Investors have grown used to seeing Tesla bounce back quickly from dips, but the setup is undoubtedly more fragile this time.

Analysts Still See Big Upside

Despite the mounting risks, not everyone is ready to give up on Tesla. In fact, some of Wall Street's biggest names remain bullish.

Just last week, for example, Morgan Stanley and Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their Overweight ratings on the stock, with price targets above $400. Stifel is particularly optimistic and sees room for Tesla to rally as high as $440, implying roughly 25% upside from current levels.

That kind of analyst conviction matters. It reflects that Tesla's long-term optionality, from autonomy to robotics and energy storage, still makes it a unique growth story. While things feel sluggish, the potential payoff is likely big enough to keep investors engaged.

The challenge is that the fundamentals are deteriorating in the near term, making the stock look stretched. Until something changes, investors are right to be cautious.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.