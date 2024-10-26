Tesla's Secret to Success in the Third Quarter of 2024

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock jumped after the company released third-quarter results, but the market was looking at what Elon Musk said about the future and not so much on what was reported last quarter. In this video, Travis Hoium digs through the numbers, including the good and not-so-good trends for Tesla.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 22, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2024.

