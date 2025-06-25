Tesla's Robotaxi Debut Faces Scrutiny as Road Safety Gets Compromised

Tesla, Inc. TSLA rolled out robotaxi services in Austin, TX, last weekend. The company launched the services with 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles. It came installed with Tesla’s newest driverless technology and a human valet in the front passenger seat. The debut was limited to invited users and set to operate during daylight hours and only in good weather.

But the debut was not without hiccups. Videos shared online show that vehicles soared beyond the speed limit, took wrong turns, entered the incorrect lane and came to a halt abruptly. Such sights escalate the risk of fatal accidents and damage the overall trustworthiness of Tesla as a brand. Various instances of traffic rule breaches caught the attention of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”). The regulators contacted the automakers, initiating a probe into this matter. The traffic safety agency has acknowledged the incidents that surfaced and is moving forward with the formal investigation.

Tesla stock initially surged 8% on Monday following the launch, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its self-driving ambitions. However, shares pulled back roughly 2% yesterday as safety questions emerged.

The U.S law does not require NHTSA to pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems. Rather, the responsibility lies with the manufacturers to judge and accordingly certify whether each vehicle meets NHTSA’s rigorous safety standards. While concerns loom, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seen to celebrate the “successful” launch. However, NHTSA is yet to make comments on the performance of the vehicle, especially in times of limited visibility due to glare, dust or fog.

TSLA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN, Luminar Technologies LAZR and Lucid Group LCID. While ALSN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LAZR and LCID carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s current-year earnings is pegged at $8.83 per share, indicating a 6.26% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.68%. ALSN’s shares have gained 25.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar’s 2025 loss is pegged at $4.29 per share, indicating an improvement of 53.57% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.79%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCID’s 2025 loss is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 27.2% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing in the rest.





