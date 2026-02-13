Tesla’s Rally Setup Is Here—But Valuation Makes It Fragile

After weeks of sustained selling pressure that began before Christmas, auto-giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally looks like it has some fight in it again. It will come as a relief for many investors.

At one point last week, shares were down more than 20% from December’s all-time high, a sobering pullback for one of the market’s most closely watched momentum names.

Recently, the stock has begun to rebound, putting buyers back in the conversation. Headwinds remain, and volatility is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, but this is as exciting a moment to be watching Tesla as any this year so far. Two points support the bull case here, but one technical risk still stands out.

Reason #1 to Buy: Momentum Indicators Are Flashing Green

The most immediate argument for the bulls is the technical setup. Tesla has bounced hard off the $390 level, which acted as a floor several times last quarter during weak periods when the bears ran out of steam. That level has once again attracted buyers, suggesting it remains a meaningful area of support, and one the bears will need to break down if they’re going to maintain control.

In addition, Tesla’s momentum indicators are also starting to flash green. Its MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover, while its relative strength index (RSI) has started trending higher after veering into oversold territory. While individually noteworthy, together, those signals carry a fair bit of weight and suggest short-term momentum has swung away from the sellers and back toward the bulls.

When a heavily watched stock like Tesla stabilizes at known support and momentum begins to flip like this, the risk/reward profile improves rapidly. From current levels, the downside looks more defined, while the upside opens back toward recent highs. That asymmetry is what makes the current entry point attractive.

Reason #2 to Buy: Bullish Price Targets Reinforce the Technical Thesis

The technical case is being reinforced by ongoing analyst support. In recent weeks, the teams at President Capital, RBC, and Stifel Nicolaus have all reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings on Tesla, with refreshed price targets north of $500. From current levels, that implies roughly 20% upside—not bad for a $1.35 trillion stock.

That potential gain aligns neatly with the technical thesis. If the bulls are indeed kicking off a comeback rally from support around the $390-$400, a move back toward $500 is not an unreasonable target. This level of bullish analyst conviction adds weight to the idea that last week’s sell-off may have been the last roll of the dice by the bears.

As its chart will attest, Tesla is rarely a stock that moves quietly. When momentum turns, it tends to do so rapidly and decisively. The current combination of support holding and bullish price targets creates a setup that is difficult to ignore.

1 Reason to Sell: Valuation Risk Increases After Trend Damage

However, for all the bullish arguments, there is one big problem that cannot be brushed aside. The selling that gathered pace through the start of February broke the uptrend that had been in place since last April. That’s a bad look, no matter how you frame it. It sounds simple, but uptrends must be intact for sustained rallies to take shape. Once they’re broken, confidence often takes time to rebuild, and that’s a risk that Tesla shares carry right now.

This breakdown also feeds into broader concerns about valuation. Tesla trades at a frothy multiple, which means investors will be far less forgiving if the bulls can’t maintain this uptick. If the current rebound fizzes out, shares could easily roll over, confirming that a more sustained downtrend has begun.

In other words, this is a pivotal moment. The bulls have shown up at $390, and momentum is turning in their favor. But if that support fails, the technical damage will deepen.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.