Tesla's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 488 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 132 were puts, with a value of $15,676,812, and 356 were calls, valued at $22,759,094.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $720.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.9 $365.00 $178.4K 4.2K 18.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $370.00 $135.4K 23.7K 69.7K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $365.00 $108.0K 16.2K 47.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $360.00 $72.0K 8.0K 29.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.7 $18.6 $18.6 $370.00 $68.8K 9.3K 1.0K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 29,881,125, the TSLA's price is up by 1.84%, now at $360.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.