Is Tesla's Model Y L Expansion Set to Boost Sales in Asia?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has expanded the reach of its highly sought-after Model Y variant to eight additional Asian markets, widening the presence of one of its most in-demand configurations previously popular in the United States, per Teslarati.



The company has opened orders for the Model Y L, a long-wheelbase, six-seat electric SUV, in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. This move marks a significant rollout of the family-focused version first introduced in China in August 2025. In markets like Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, the vehicle had already been showcased at motor shows, giving consumers early exposure to how it differs from the standard Model Y.



Pricing varies by region due to taxes, incentives and import duties. In Malaysia, it is estimated at around RM260,000 with deliveries expected in the second quarter of 2026, while Singapore lists it at S$248,999 and Macau at 398,750 patacas. Comparable pricing strategies are anticipated in the other markets, where the Model Y L is positioned competitively against traditional three-row SUVs while offering the advantages of an all-electric powertrain.



This expansion taps into Asia’s rapidly growing EV market, particularly among families looking for spacious yet high-performing vehicles. It also places Tesla in direct competition with emerging regional automakers offering more affordable three-row alternatives.



The vehicle features extended dimensions, measuring 4,976 mm in length with a 3,040 mm wheelbase, 179 mm longer and 150 mm wider in wheelbase than the standard Model Y. Its height increases slightly to 1,668 mm, enabling a true three-row 2+2+2 seating layout with captain’s chairs in the second row for easier access to the third.



With all seats folded, cargo capacity reaches up to 2,539 liters, making it well-suited for families and urban lifestyles requiring flexibility. Beyond practicality, it also delivers strong performance.



The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system enables 0-100 km/h acceleration in around 5 seconds or as quickly as 4.5 seconds in some markets, with a top speed of 201 km/h. It offers a WLTP range of up to 681 km, powered by an approximately 88-97 kWh battery pack, depending on the market, and supports 250 kW DC fast charging.



Deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026, and early demand, similar to the rapid pre-order response seen in China, suggests the Model Y L could become a leading seller in these regions. Overall, the rollout underscores Tesla’s strategy of adapting its vehicles to local preferences while pushing forward its broader goal of sustainable mobility across Asia. TSLA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TSLA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry and its peers, General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F, in the past six months. TSLA shares have lost 20.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%. Ford and General Motors have gained 0.2% and 30.1%, respectively, during the same period.



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From a valuation perspective, TSLA appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 12.28, higher than the industry’s 3.16. General Motors is trading at 0.35, while Ford is trading at 0.26.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 EPS has moved down 2 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2027 EPS has moved down 2 cents in the past seven days.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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