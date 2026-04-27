Tesla's Earnings Were Underwhelming. Here's Why They're Not Likely to Weigh Down the Stock

Key Points

Tesla's recent earnings numbers weren't bad, but they definitely weren't good enough to justify its high valuation.

Investors are likely more concerned about robotaxis and humanoid robots than how strong the company's electric vehicle business is.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported earnings last week, and while the company did beat on the bottom line, its revenue fell short of expectations. Although that may be disappointing given the stock's hefty valuation and the high expectations that typically accompany a stock like this, it hasn't led to a sell-off.

The reality is that Tesla is simply not your average auto stock. While electric vehicles (EVs) make up its core business, that's not what drives the stock's valuation, nor is it likely the reason that investors add Tesla to their portfolios in the first place. Unless the company has an unusually horrible quarter that no one was expecting, quarterly results aren't likely to weigh down the stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why earnings numbers aren't all that concerning for Tesla investors

When a stock trades at more than 300 times its trailing earnings, as Tesla does, you might be concerned that anything short of perfection will weigh it down. And yet, even though it didn't deliver a fantastic beat and offer rosy guidance in its most recent earnings report, shares of Tesla didn't really move all that much in recent days.

The company's 16% revenue growth and 17% profit growth last quarter were decent, but hardly what you might expect from a stock that's trading at such a high valuation. It's also going up against some weaker comparables as 2025 was a tough year for the business, with both its net income and revenue down from the previous year.

More importantly, however, investors are seeing the stock more as an artificial intelligence investment than a typical auto stock. Between robots, robotaxis, and a potential merger with SpaceX in the future, there are a flurry of other reasons investors are bullish on the business that go beyond just EVs. As long as that vision remains promising, CEO Elon Musk will continue to draw in many growth investors.

Does this mean Tesla's stock is a buy?

Shares of Tesla are down around 16% this year, and so the temptation may be to buy it on the dip. At $1.4 trillion, its market cap remains massive, but it may not be deterring given the opportunities in robotaxis and humanoid robots. According to estimates from Fortune Business Insights, the humanoid robot market alone will be worth more than $165 billion by 2034 (compared with just $6 billion this year).

The problem with Tesla's stock is that investing in it involves taking on risk and believing that Musk's vision for the company will become a reality. Unfortunately, there is no margin of safety with the stock given its high valuation, and unless you have a high risk tolerance, you may want to watch it from the sidelines rather than buy it, as it's likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $540,224 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $51,615 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $498,522!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.