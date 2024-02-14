Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Rust Problems

(RTTNews) - Some Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Cybertruck electric pickup owners have raised concerns about potential rust issues on the vehicle's exterior.

However, during its launch, CEO Elon Musk had emphasized the Cybertruck's "ultra-hard stainless steel" body and "transparent metal" glass features.

The problem was initially raised by users on cybertruckownersclub.com. A user named Raxar initiated a discussion noting rust specks appearing on their Tesla shortly after acquiring it, following just two days of rainy weather.

Raxar wrote. "The orange dots aren't huge, they're very tiny but they're apparent. Sure, I haven't washed the car yet but it's only been two days in the rain."

Another user, vertigo3pc, also observed orange rust spots on their Cybertruck's body shortly after receiving it on February 1. They took it to Tesla for inspection and were informed that the necessary tools for service or repair would be available the following month.

Additionally, a forum post from January shared Cybertruck's maintenance instructions, revealing that the vehicle lacks a clear coat and must be promptly cleaned to prevent damage from various substances.

Pricing for the Cybertruck begins at $79,990, higher than the 2019 estimate by Musk, as currently only the twin- and tri-motor variants are available. The base single-motor model is anticipated to launch in the fall 2025 at $60,990.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.