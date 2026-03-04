Tesla’s 2026 May Hinge on a March 9 Outcome

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are trading right around $390, back at the bottom of a multi-month range after repeatedly failing to build on January’s earnings beat. The company topped headline expectations in that report, yet the stock was unable to sustain any upside momentum. Since then, sellers have steadily pushed it back toward this support level, which has been defended twice in recent months.

The repeated tests suggest bullish conviction could be thinning. But another big test for Tesla approaches on March 9, and it could matter far more than price action in determining whether the stock sees upside in 2026.

Why the March 9 Deadline Matters

Tesla faces a deadline to provide the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with detailed data tied to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, following an investigation into traffic violations and system performance. The company has already received two extensions on its original mid-January deadline, and is surely starting to test the patience of the NHTSA. That makes next week’s submission look more like a do-or-die compliance moment rather than some routine paperwork filing.

While this is not a final ruling or enforcement action, the optics are important. Delivering comprehensive and reassuring data could help ease regulatory pressure and reinforce Tesla’s claim that its autonomy roadmap remains intact. Failing to satisfy regulators, on the other hand, risks escalating scrutiny and prolonging uncertainty around one of the company’s most important strategic pillars.

For a business whose valuation increasingly hinges on autonomy rather than vehicle volume alone, that distinction matters. Investors are no longer simply betting on Tesla’s electric vehicle deliveries. Instead, they’re betting on its Full Self-Driving and robotaxis ambitions, and the broader artificial intelligence (AI) narrative that Elon Musk has framed as Tesla’s future.

Autonomy Drives the Multiple

As we’ve recently highlighted, Tesla’s valuation now reflects far more than just car sales. The company’s shift toward an “Amazing Abundance” vision, centered on robotics and AI, has encouraged investors to look beyond near-term delivery softness and margin pressure.

Yet that also creates fragility. If autonomy progress appears stalled or vulnerable to regulatory setbacks, the premium multiple becomes harder to justify, especially when the stock is already under pressure. At roughly $390, Tesla is still down close to 20% from December’s all-time high, and investors are clearly looking for tangible execution to back up the company's ambition.

This tension, if not outright skepticism, is also visible in recent analyst commentary. The likes of Barclays have given the stock a Neutral rating in recent weeks, while BNP Paribas started this week by reiterating a Sell-equivalent stance with a $280 price target, implying downside of roughly 30%.

That would be bad enough by itself, were it not for the echo of similarly bearish stances from Phillip Securities and its $215 target last month, and JPMorgan and its $145 target from January. With the skeptics growing more vocal, the March 9 deadline feels far more than symbolic and instead represents a real-time test of whether Tesla can preserve credibility at a pivotal moment.

The Bears Are Growing Louder

The technical backdrop adds to the pressure. Tesla has been giving up ground since before Christmas and has set a multi-month run of lower highs. Each bounce has been shallower, and each test of $390 has made the bulls’ resolve feel a little more fragile.

Deliveries are falling, competition in the EV space is intensifying, and expectations around Tesla’s autonomy potential may be running ahead of execution. In that context, another regulatory cloud would strengthen their case that the stock’s premium valuation is due for a reset.

Conversely, a clean regulatory outcome that removes uncertainty could quickly flip the narrative. Tesla has shown in the past that when a major overhang clears, sentiment can turn rapidly, forcing short sellers to cover.

The $390 Line in the Sand

If Tesla navigates next week’s March 9 deadline without triggering deeper concerns, it could open the door to a move back toward the upper end of the recent range and potentially re-ignite the broader uptrend.

If the outcome disappoints, however, the combination of regulatory uncertainty and a third failed support test could tip the balance decisively in favor of the bears. In that scenario, the argument that Tesla cannot afford anything less than near-perfect execution would gain serious traction. Either way, next week will likely determine whether Tesla decisively stabilizes here or slides into a steeper downtrend.

