Tesla Unusual Options Activity For June 20

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 1000 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 439 are puts, for a total amount of $31,719,489 and 561, calls, for a total amount of $40,281,359.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $960.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $102.3 $101.8 $101.8 $320.00 $1.0M 1.0K 187 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $181.0 $180.45 $181.0 $500.00 $850.7K 1.8K 74 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.6 $312.50 $383.8K 2.5K 1.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $28.35 $28.15 $28.3 $400.00 $316.9K 6.3K 224 TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $61.35 $60.7 $60.74 $257.50 $170.0K 15 28

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Tesla

With a volume of 39,447,586, the price of TSLA is down -0.92% at $319.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $401.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tesla with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Overweight

