Tesla Under Fire For Allowing Drivers To Play Games While Driving

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is again under pressure from the US Government after it was found that drivers of Tesla can play games while driving. The revelation happened last winter when drivers found out that the car will allow them to play games on the huge dash-mount touchscreen but the government has finally started to ask questions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association said on Wednesday, "We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer. The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety." On Tuesday, the Times reported that since December 2020, when the 2020.48.26 update rolled out, drivers can play games on their Tesla while driving. After another update in July 2021, the games that are available on the car are Solitaire, The Battle of Polytopia, and Sky Force Reloaded. It is certainly not a bug that the company is not aware of. According to reports, while the car is in motion, a pop-up message comes up that informs the driver that only the passengers can play while the car is running but ultimately, there is no verification process to see who is playing. According to other reports, the violation does not just stop at games, drivers can also browse on the internet while driving. However, the NHTSA has not yet filed a lawsuit against the company. The road safety agency has already filed a complaint against the company for its "Full Self-Drive" feature that has caused 17 injuries and at least one fatality in 11 crashes due to software issues. More recently, the company has also faced other problems with its FSD system as the latest update was activating the emergency braking system automatically. While Tesla keeps streaming services off while in motion, it is yet to be seen whether these games get the same treatment or not.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.