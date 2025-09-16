Tesla (TSLA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Tesla (TSLA) ended the recent trading session at $421.62, demonstrating a +2.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Shares of the electric car maker have appreciated by 22.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tesla in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.12 billion, indicating a 0.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $92.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.4% and -5.16%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. At present, Tesla boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Tesla is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 247.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.93.

One should further note that TSLA currently holds a PEG ratio of 10.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 2.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

