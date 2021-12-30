Tesla to Supply 250 Model 3 Vehicles to NYPD — Report

According to NYC Streets Blog, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a $12.4 million contract from New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) for 250 units of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. The department plans to purchase the EVs over the next five years.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is likely to pay $49,000 for each EV, compared to $35,000 to $58,000 for normal squad cars and SUVs.

NYPD said, “DCAS ensures that products and services purchased to support the city’s long-term strategic and environmental goals at the lowest cost and meeting the highest professional standards.”

Tesla was trading 0.4% up, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Thursday.

Analyst Ratings

Overall, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 8 Holds and 5 Sells. The average Tesla stock prediction of $1,016.68 implies 6.4% downside potential. Shares have gained 56.3% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Tesla’s website traffic registered a 1.2% rise in global visits in November. Moreover, the website traffic has increased 1.7% year-to-date against the same period last year.

