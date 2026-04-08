Tesla Stock's Rough Year Continues. Time to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

Tesla's first-quarter vehicle production significantly exceeded deliveries.

Energy storage deployments plummeted sequentially.

The stock's sky-high valuation remains a red flag.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders are enduring a difficult stretch. And management's first-quarter delivery results failed to reverse the negative momentum, as the electric vehicle maker missed Wall Street's expectations.

The stock is down almost 24% year to date.

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It's not surprising that shares are having a tough time. The underlying data reveals a business currently experiencing volume weakness across its two most important segments as it plans to ramp up spending to invest in an array of growth initiatives.

So, with shares trading around $340 as of this writing, is this a buying opportunity? Or should the stock continue to be avoided?

A struggling core business

Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles in its first quarter. While that represents a modest year-over-year improvement, it missed the approximately 370,000 units analysts, on average, expected -- and it marked a sharp 14.4% sequential drop from 418,227 units in the final quarter of 2025.

But the top-line delivery miss is not the most concerning problem.

Inventory is also building. Tesla produced over 408,000 vehicles during the quarter, outpacing deliveries by about 50,000 units.

What about this former catalyst?

Further, Tesla bulls had often argued that the company's energy generation and storage business could help offset any automotive weakness.

But that thesis didn't work in Q1.

Energy storage deployments plummeted 38% sequentially to 8.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the first quarter.

Coming off a record 14.2 GWh in the prior quarter, this sudden contraction removes a critical pillar of support for the company's consolidated growth narrative.

An expensive technological pivot

These dual headwinds are arriving at a bad time. Tesla has been actively pivoting the business away from traditional auto manufacturing and toward capital-intensive artificial intelligence and robotics projects.

The company is "starting not the next chapter, but a new book on the progression of this company," Tesla chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja explained to investors during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

But starting that new book requires an enormous amount of cash.

Management forecasts capital expenditures to exceed $20 billion this year alone as the company rapidly expands its computing infrastructure and converts existing vehicle production lines into robotics facilities.

"This is going to be a very big capex year [...]," Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted during the call. "That is deliberate, because we're making big investments for an epic future."

The problem, of course, is that if the legacy automotive and energy segments experience prolonged demand pressure, the business could struggle to generate the free cash flow required to fund this epic future.

A valuation disconnected from reality

And then there's the biggest bear case of all for the stock: valuation.

Trading at about $345 as of this writing, the stock commands a price-to-earnings ratio of about 320. A multiple this demanding assumes the business is executing flawlessly, essentially pricing in a scenario where the core vehicle business quickly returns to profitable expansion while unproven future initiatives simultaneously succeed.

But the underlying business doesn't look so optimistic.

Given Tesla's substantial inventory build in Q1 and its sharp sequential decline in energy storage deployments, the core business looks downright weak. Yet the stock is arguably priced for perfection.

Sure, there's a chance that the company's ambitious growth initiatives work and the stock grows into its valuation over time. After all, the company's supervised self-driving system is exploding in popularity; the company said the software subscriptions were up 38% year over year in Q4, to about 1.1 million total subscriptions.

But between its autonomous car, autonomous ride-sharing service, humanoid robot, and chip ambitions, the company will not only be spread thin but also financially constrained -- especially if its core business doesn't pick back up.

Considering all of these things, I'd stay on the sidelines for now when it comes to Tesla stock.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.