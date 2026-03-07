Is Tesla Stock Going to $1,000?

Key Points

Tesla shares need to rise about 150% from the current price to get to $1,000.

It is imperative that the company starts to make significant progress regarding robotaxis and Optimus robots.

This electric vehicle stock's extravagant valuation introduces a headwind for investors.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Despite being an extremely volatile position in investors' portfolios, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a successful long-term investment. Shares have climbed 3,070% in the past decade (as of Feb. 27). But they trade 18% below their peak of $489.88 in December 2025.

Perhaps a new milestone is within reach. Can this electric vehicle (EV) stock rise about 150% from its current price of $402.51 to reach $1,000? There are two key variables that investors must think about.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Fundamentals

In 2025, Tesla generated $94.8 billion in revenue. That figure was down 3% year over year. At the same time, the business reported net income of $3.8 billion. This profit metric is 75% below the record from 2023. For Tesla's stock to soar to $1,000 one day, it's obvious that the business needs to make substantial progress as it relates to these fundamentals.

One the one hand, the company's core activity of designing, building, and selling EVs has been operating from a position of weakness. The days of rapid growth and expanding margins are over. Competition is stiff, which pressures pricing power and differentiation. Plus, robust demand just isn't there anymore.

But CEO Elon Musk doesn't view this as a car company anymore. So, Tesla must start to make notable progress with its robotaxis, for instance, which are currently only running in two markets. If the robotaxi service goes live and gains adoption, with unsupervised rides, lower prices, and larger geographic areas, in more cities around the country and world, then Tesla could start to rake in more revenue and profits.

Moreover, if it can boost the production capacity of Optimus robots and start to sell large numbers of these machines to enterprises and consumers, the financial upside could be massive.

Success is far from guaranteed. Tesla has consistently overpromised and underdelivered in the past. Investors can't assume that progress in artificial intelligence capabilities will be a magic pill.

Valuation

The market is extremely certain, however, that Tesla will make good on its plans within a reasonable time frame. Its valuation reflects this extreme level of bullishness.

As of this writing, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 374. This nosebleed valuation is the variable that can get in the way of Tesla shares reaching $1,000. In other words, profits need to grow so much that the bottom-line gain can more than offset the eventual contraction of the P/E multiple.

That's a very difficult bet to make. And it portends that Tesla stock might never get to $1,000.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $475,534 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $49,564 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $534,817!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 7, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.