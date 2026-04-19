Is Tesla Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings This Week?

Key Points

Tesla will report its first-quarter 2026 financial results on April 22.

The company's recent vehicle deliveries came in below Wall Street's consensus forecast.

Despite exciting catalysts like Cybercab and Robotaxi, there are still reasons to be cautious about the stock.

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With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings this week, on April 22, many investors may be wondering if the electric vehicle maker's stock is a buy ahead of the highly anticipated update.

Tesla stock seems to trade at a persistently high valuation, reflecting investors' high expectations for the Elon Musk-led company. And this remains the case today, with the stock's price-to-earnings ratio in the hundreds.

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But should the stock really be trading at such an extraordinary valuation?

Let's take a closer look at the company's recent performance and growth initiatives, alongside its sky-high valuation, to see whether shares are worth buying today.

A sluggish start to 2026

While we don't have the full financial picture for the first quarter yet, we already know how many cars the company delivered during the period -- and the results weren't particularly inspiring.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it delivered 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026. This figure was down 14% sequentially and missed Wall Street's consensus expectation of about 370,000 deliveries.

But perhaps the bigger concern is the gap between what the company built and what it actually sold. The 358,023 deliveries represent a roughly 6% increase from the year-ago period, a modest gain that contrasts sharply with the nearly 13% jump in production to 408,386 units. This left the company adding about 50,000 cars to its inventory. A gap of this size suggests that demand may not be keeping up with the company's manufacturing capacity right now.

The autonomous catalyst

Of course, the bull case for Tesla doesn't rest solely on selling electric vehicles. The company is actively shifting its focus toward a future built around artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving.

Investors are increasingly betting on the rollout of the company's autonomous ride-sharing network, Robotaxi, and the upcoming production ramp of the Cybercab (purpose-built for autonomy), which the company expects to come to market this year.

Additionally, Musk confirmed last week that Tesla successfully taped out (reached the final stage of design in which the blueprint is sent to a foundry for manufacturing) its next-generation AI5 self-driving chip. Musk noted the new silicon will power its Optimus humanoid robot and supercomputer clusters, while asserting that the existing AI4 chip is already capable enough to allow its Full Self-Driving software to outperform human safety benchmarks.

If Tesla can successfully deploy a scaled, fully autonomous fleet, it could theoretically transform the company into a higher-margin, software-driven business.

A capital-intensive reality

The problem, however, is the cost of turning that bold vision into reality.

Developing advanced AI infrastructure, building out a fleet of autonomous vehicles, and simultaneously ramping up production of humanoid robots is an incredibly capital-intensive endeavor.

Management acknowledged this reality recently, noting that its capital expenditures for 2026 are expected to exceed $20 billion (up from about $8.5 billion in 2025) to fund new factories and AI compute infrastructure.

In other words, though Tesla's growth initiatives are exciting, it remains to be seen whether they'll be significant cash generators for the business. Further, it's unclear how long it will take these initiatives to ramp up to the scale needed to become profitable.

A valuation that demands success

Making matters worse, the stock's valuation is extremely difficult to justify.

As of this writing, Tesla shares trade at a staggering price-to-earnings ratio hovering near 370. At this valuation multiple, the market is already pricing in a future where Tesla flawlessly executes on its autonomous and robotics ambitions while generating substantial profits. In other words, a valuation like this leaves investors highly vulnerable if the regulatory approval timelines for autonomous cars slip or if the economics of operating a ride-hailing network prove more challenging than anticipated.

So, is the stock a buy ahead of earnings?

Ultimately, I believe Tesla is doing some ambitious and exciting work. But the stock is just too expensive today. The combination of slowing vehicle delivery growth, surging capital expenditures, and an astronomical valuation makes for an unattractive setup.

I'd rather stay on the sidelines and wait for a more reasonable entry point. Of course, this doesn't mean the stock will go down when Tesla reports earnings this week. There's no way to know what the company will report or how the market will react. But given the information we have today, I don't find the stock attractive at its current valuation.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.