Markets
TSLA

Tesla Reports Q4, FY 2025 Production Records

January 02, 2026 — 10:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Friday reported fourth quarter production results.

The company announced that in the fourth quarter of 2025, it made over 434,000 vehicles and delivered more than 418,000.

They also set a record by deploying 14.2 GWh of energy storage products. Most of the production and deliveries came from the Model 3 and Model Y, with 422,652 vehicles produced and 406,585 delivered in that quarter.

For all of 2025, Tesla produced about 1.65 million vehicles and delivered roughly 1.64 million, while energy storage deployments totaled 46.7 GWh.

TSLA is currently trading at $449.03, down $0.69 or 0.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.