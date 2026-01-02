Tesla Reports Q4, FY 2025 Production Records

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Friday reported fourth quarter production results.

The company announced that in the fourth quarter of 2025, it made over 434,000 vehicles and delivered more than 418,000.

They also set a record by deploying 14.2 GWh of energy storage products. Most of the production and deliveries came from the Model 3 and Model Y, with 422,652 vehicles produced and 406,585 delivered in that quarter.

For all of 2025, Tesla produced about 1.65 million vehicles and delivered roughly 1.64 million, while energy storage deployments totaled 46.7 GWh.

