Tesla Recalls Nearly 13K Model 3, Model Y Vehicles For Battery Connection Issue

(RTTNews) - Luxury EV maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential battery connection issue that could result in loss of drive power and increase risk of a crash, according to a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday.

The recall involves certain Tesla 2025 Model 3 sedans and 2026 Model Y crossover SUVs in which the battery pack contactor manufactured with InTiCa solenoid may suddenly open due to poor coil termination connection and potentially cause a sudden loss of propulsion.

The recall potentially affects 5,038 Model 3 sedans that were produced between March 08, 2025 and August 12, 2025 as well as 7,925 Model Y crossovers SUVs that were produced between March 15, 2025 and August 15, 2025.

The regulator said no warning occurs prior to the loss of propulsion. However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull the vehicle over to the side of the road.

Tesla Service will replace the battery pack contactor free of charge. Tesla will replace the affected contactor with a certified contactor that does not contain InTica solenoid and that maintains coil termination connection.

