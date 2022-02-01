Tesla Recalls About 54,000 U.S Vehicles Due To Software Issue

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled about 54,000 U.S. vehicles because their "Full Self-Driving (Beta)" software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt, according to several media reports citing the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's document.

The reports said the recall covers 53,822 vehicles, including certain 2016-2022 Model S and Model X cars, 2017-2022 Model 3s, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

According to the reports, Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, free of charge. Owners will get required notification letters on March 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.