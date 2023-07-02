Tesla Q2 Vehicle Deliveries Up 83%

(RTTNews) - Automotive major Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said Sunday that it delivered 466,140 vehicles, an increase of about 83% from 254,695 vehicles last year.

The company produced 479,700 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 258,580 vehicles in the prior year. It delivered 446,915 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 19,225 units of its Model S and Model X.

In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles and produced 440,808 vehicles.

Tesla said it will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

